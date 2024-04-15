TEPCO Begins Fuel Loading at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has started fuel loading at the idled No. 7 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

This is part of an inspection necessary for the restart of the reactor. The Nuclear Regulation Authority approved a related plan the same day. The fuel loading is expected to take more than two weeks.

It is still unclear when the reactor can be reactivated, as TEPCO needs to gain approval from local governments.

According to TEPCO, control rods will first be inserted into the reactor, followed by 872 fuel assemblies currently kept in a pool at the plant site.

TEPCO will then take about a month and a half to check whether the fuel assemblies are correctly placed and whether the emergency reactor core cooling system functions properly.

