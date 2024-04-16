Stolen Pure Gold Tea Bowl Found at Tokyo Antique Shop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--A pure gold tea bowl that was stolen last week while being showcased in an event at a department store in Tokyo has been found at an antique shop in the Japanese capital, police said.

There is no noticeable damage to the 24-karat golden bowl, which is for use for matcha green tea and was priced at 10,406,000 yen at the exhibition event, the third investigation division of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

MPD investigators on Monday morning confiscated the tea bowl from the shop in Tokyo's Taito Ward, to which it had been resold. The president of the company that organized the exhibition identified it. The creator's engraving on the seized item and its weight matched those of the tea bowl stolen from the event venue, according to investigators.

In the high-profile incident, a 32-year-old man, a resident of Tokyo's Koto Ward, was arrested by the MPD on Saturday for alleged theft.

According to the third investigation division, the man, Masaru Horie, stole the pure gold tea bowl during the exhibition at major Japanese department store operator Takashimaya Co.'s Nihonbashi outlet in Tokyo's Chuo Ward around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

