Private Groups Urge Saga Town to Accept Nuclear Waste Survey

Saga, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Three private-sector organizations are calling on Genkai, Saga Prefecture, to accept a "literature survey" to examine its suitability for hosting a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants, it was learned Monday.

The groups, including a local association of "ryokan" inn operators, have submitted a petition for the survey to the southwestern Japan town's assembly. A special committee of the town assembly will discuss the petition on Wednesday.

This is the first such petition in a municipality hosting a nuclear power plant. Genkai is home to Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Genkai nuclear plant.

The literature survey is the first stage of the process to select a final disposal site. Up to 2 billion yen in state subsidies will be provided over two years to local governments that accept the survey.

So far, the first-stage survey has been conducted in the town of Suttsu and the village of Kamoenai, both in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. A central government panel will decide whether they will proceed to the second stage of the selection process.

