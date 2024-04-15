Ex-PM Suga Inspects Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Okuma, Fukushima Pref., April 15 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan on Monday to inspect progress on the release of tritium-containing treated water from the plant into the sea.

The release of the treated water was decided on by the administration of Suga in April 2021.

"We made the decision with the determination that we cannot push back (the release of) the treated water," Suga told reporters during the visit. "There is no end to efforts to ensure safety," he said, adding that the water release "should be done with a sense of tension."

On the day, Suga watched reactor decommissioning work from a deck overlooking a reactor building and was briefed on the water release process by TEPCO officials at a facility for diluting the treated water before releasing it into the sea.

Through the inspection, Suga may have partly intended to demonstrate his presence ahead of three by-elections for the House of Representatives later this month, observers said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]