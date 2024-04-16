Fujifilm, Konica Minolta Eyeing Multifunction Printer Tie-Up

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Fujifilm Business Innovation Corp. and Konica Minolta Inc. are set to start discussing a business tie-up for products including multifunction printers.

Specifically, they will study setting up a joint company for procurement by the end of September, the Japanese firms said Monday. Fujifilm Business Innovation is an office equipment unit of Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

The move is aimed at strengthening their business bases at a time when the environment surrounding the industry is changing with an increasing number of companies in Japan going paperless.

The possible joint company would draw up strategies concerning procurement of components and materials of multifunction printers and toner, and undertake necessary negotiations.

Fujifilm Business Innovation would have a majority stake in the envisaged company.

