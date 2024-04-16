Lower House By-Election Campaigns Start in Tokyo, Shimane, Nagasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period for by-elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japanese parliament, started in Tokyo and the two prefectures of Shimane and Nagasaki on Tuesday.

The April 28 polls are the first national elections to be held since the revelation of the massive political fund scandal involving factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The campaign period runs for 12 days.

In the elections, the LDP decided not to put up its own candidates in two of the three constituencies, all of which had been held by LDP members.

The results are expected to impact the course of action that will be taken by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, including over whether to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election.

One of the by-elections will take place in the No. 15 constituency of Tokyo following the resignation of former State Minister of Justice Mito Kakizawa, found guilty over vote-buying in a mayoral election in Tokyo's Koto Ward, which is the No. 15 constituency. He had left the LDP over the scandal.

