Japan Report Seeks Closer Ties with U.S., Philippines against China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government annual foreign policy report released Tuesday highlighted the country's policy of strengthening trilateral cooperation with the United States and the Philippines to better counter China's increasing coercive actions.

Japan strongly opposes any actions that would increase tensions, the 2024 Diplomatic Bluebook, submitted by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, said of the situation in the South China Sea, where China is boosting its hegemonic moves.

In light of the difficult strategic environment, Japan will work on materializing trilateral cooperation with the United States and the Philippines, the report said.

At the same time, Japan underlined in the report the importance of working together with China in tackling common challenges.

It is important to comprehensively promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship between Japan and China and build constructive and stable bilateral relations with efforts on both sides, the report said.

