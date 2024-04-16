S. Korea Protests Japan's Renewed Claim on Sea of Japan Islets

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 16 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's Foreign Ministry protested Japan's renewed claim on the South Korean-controlled Sea of Japan islets on Tuesday.

Tokyo repeated an unjustifiable territorial claim, the ministry said in a statement after the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adopted the same day the 2024 Diplomatic Bluebook describing the Takeshima Islands, called Dokdo in South Korea, as "an inherent part of Japan."

The ministry demanded immediate withdrawal of the claim on the group of small islands off Japan's Shimane Prefecture.

The ministry also summoned Taisuke Mibae, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge its protest.

Meanwhile, the ministry's spokesperson told a regular press conference the same day that Japan's foreign policy bluebook has shown partial improvement, pointing out that it now calls South Korea "a partner."

