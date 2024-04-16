Saga Has No Plan to Host N-Waste Disposal Site: Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Saga, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Saga Governor Yoshinori Yamaguchi said Tuesday that the southwestern Japan prefecture has no plan to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

“We have no intention to accept fresh burdens,” Yamaguchi told a news conference.

He spoke in response to a petition that local business groups in the Saga town of Genkai submitted to the town assembly seeking to accept a “literature survey,” or research into papers and data, to examine the town’s suitability for hosting such a site.

The literature survey is the first stage of the process to select a final disposal site. A special committee of the town assembly will discuss the petition Wednesday.

Yamaguchi expressed his intention to watch progress in the town’s discussions.

