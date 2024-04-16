Japanese Novelist Osamu Soda Dies at 95

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese writer Osamu Soda, known for his "Bokura" series of novels featuring junior or senior high school students, died of pneumonia at a hospital in the central Japan city of Nagoya on April 8. He was 95.

Born in Tokyo, Soda graduated from Nihon University College of Art and made his debut as a novelist in 1979.

His "Bokura no Nanokakan Senso" (Seven Days War), a 1985 novel that portrays junior high school students who shut themselves in an abandoned building and face off against their teachers and parents, became a bestseller. Its film version, released in 1988 and starring Rie Miyazawa, became a hit.

The "Bokura" series continued for decades, and Soda released "Bokura no Tokyo Kakumei," the 51st novel in the series, in 2023, under the theme of earthquakes. He released what was to be his final "Bokura" novel last month.

Over 20 million copies have been published in the series.

