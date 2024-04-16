Japan to Examine Pension Cuts for Working Pensioners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s welfare ministry said Tuesday that it will examine the possible impact of changing the rule of reducing “kosei nenkin” public pension benefits for working pensioners with certain levels of income.

The ministry presented the plan at a meeting of a subgroup of the Social Security Council, which advises the welfare minister, in response to criticism that elderly people are losing motivation to work because of the rule.

The ministry will examine the rule at the same time as its financial review of the country’s public pension system, which includes the kosei nenkin program for corporate and government workers. The results will be announced in summer.

Under the rule, kosei nenkin benefits are reduced if working pensioners receive a total of 500,000 yen or more per month in wages and kosei nenkin benefits.

Of all working pensioners aged 65 or over entitled to kosei nenkin pensions, about 490,000 people, or 17 pct, took benefit cuts in fiscal 2021. The total amounts reduced have reached around 450 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]