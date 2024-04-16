Tokyo's Twin Giant Panda Cubs Separated

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on Tuesday began showing twin giant panda cubs in separate pens to prevent them from hurting each other.

According to the zoo in the capital's Taito Ward, wild giant pandas live alone and become independent by the time they are 18 months to 2 years old.

Since March last year, the twins have been living apart from their mother, Shin Shin. But Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei are so close that they were housed together until Sunday, even after they turned two years old.

The zoo pointed out that the risk of the twins sustaining injuries while playing with each other increases as their bodies get bigger.

An official in charge of the cubs said: "Separation is part of growing up. We want you to watch over their growth."

