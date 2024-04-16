Kioxia Holdings May Go Public by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Ailing semiconductor maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. may go public by the end of the year, it was learned Tuesday.

Kioxia's top shareholder, U.S. investment firm Bain Capital, has notified Kioxia's partner banks of a proposal to take Kioxia public, in an apparent effort to win the banks' understanding for refinancing up to 900 billion yen in loans due in June, informed sources said.

The possible stock listing is aimed at strengthening Kioxia's financial standing as massive capital investment is needed for chip production.

Kioxia was launched based on a semiconductor memory company separated from Toshiba Corp. Bain Capital and others acquired it for about 2 trillion yen in 2018. Bain Capital holds a majority stake in Kioxia.

While demand for semiconductors, including those used in data centers, is expected to grow further amid the spread of artificial intelligence, Kioxia is finding it difficult to survive on its own. It may resume management integration talks with U.S. peer Western Digital Corp., which stalled last autumn.

