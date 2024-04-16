Line Operator Gets Administrative Guidance Again
Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese communications ministry on Tuesday issued a fresh administrative guidance to LY Corp., operator of the Line messaging app and Yahoo! Japan internet portal, over breaches of personal information.
The ministry concluded that a report on preventive measures submitted by LY on April 1 was insufficient and instructed it to reconsider them.
Specifically, the company was asked to review its ties with Naver Corp., a South Korean technology firm with which LY has capital ties.
The ministry gave LY until July 1 to submit another report.
It is unusual for a company to receive administrative guidance for a second time in less than two months.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]