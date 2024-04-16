Japan Govt-Backed Fund’s Tender Offer for JSR Ends

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Government-backed Japan Investment Corp.'s tender offer for Japanese semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp. ended Tuesday.

The results of the tender offer will be announced on Wednesday. The tender offer will be successful with at least two-thirds of JSR shares tendered.

JSR has the largest share in the global photoresist market. The tender offer is intended to encourage the reorganization of the Japanese semiconductor materials industry around JSR to make it more competitive.

If the tender offer is successful, JIC will start procedures to acquire the remaining JSR shares with a view to taking the company private around the summer.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]