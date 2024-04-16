Fujitsu Given Guidance over My Number System Problem

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s internal affairs ministry on Tuesday issued administrative guidance to Fujitsu Ltd. over a fresh problem with a subsidiary’s My Number-linked certificate issuance system.

The guidance followed an incident earlier this month in which a person seeking to receive a residence certificate copy through the Fujitsu Japan Ltd. system at a convenience store was issued that of another person.

Last year, there were 15 cases of erroneous issuance through the system. Although the system operator took corrective measures, including fixing the program, the latest problem occurred.

The latest problem was “extremely regrettable,” an official of the ministry said. “It cannot be said that necessary and appropriate measures have been taken thoroughly.”

Fujitsu said in a statement that it takes the ministry’s guidance seriously and will investigate the cause of the problem and take measures to prevent a recurrence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]