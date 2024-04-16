Japan Raps Iran's Attacks against Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa criticized Iran's attacks against Israel in telephone talks Tuesday with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"Japan is deeply concerned about the attacks by Iran against Israel, which further deteriorate the current situation in the Middle East, and strongly condemns such escalation," Kamikawa said during the 50-minute talks.

"The current situation is not in the interest of the international community as a whole, including Japan, not to mention that of Iran and the Iranian people," she added, strongly urging Tehran to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Kamikawa also requested Iran to ensure the safety of navigation in Middle East waters and asked for cooperation in securing the safety of Japanese nationals.

The two ministers agreed to continue close communication between their countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]