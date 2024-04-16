Japan Automakers Racing to Develop All-Solid-State Batteries

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese automakers are rushing to develop all-solid-state batteries, considered to be next-generation automotive batteries.

Nissan Motor Co. showed its all-solid-state battery pilot line under construction at a plant in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, to members of the media on Tuesday.

The company aims to put the pilot line into operation in March 2025 and release electric vehicles powered by the batteries by fiscal 2028.

All-solid-state batteries enable vehicles to travel longer per charge and have shorter charging times, compared with conventional liquid lithium-ion batteries.

The pilot line is expected to have an annual production capacity equivalent to batteries for 2,000 units of the Leaf electric car.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]