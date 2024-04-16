Ex-Kanebo Chief, JAL Chairman Junji Ito Dies at 99

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Junji Ito, who served as president of Kanebo Ltd., currently Kracie Ltd., and chairman of Japan Airlines, died in December 2021 at the age of 99, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Ito joined the predecessor of Kanebo in 1948 and assumed the role of president in 1968 at the age of 45 after being recognized for his achievements in labor affairs.

During his time as head of the company, Ito expanded its textile business while diversifying it into areas such as cosmetics, food and pharmaceuticals.

In 1984, he assumed the post of chairman. He held the reins of the company for 24 years until he stepped aside to honorary chairman in 1992.

Ito maintained his influence until the company faced a financial crisis and asked for government help in 2004. During the company's reconstruction process, he came under fire for his past push for hefty textile investments and diversification. He also faced a headwind after an accounting scandal emerged.

