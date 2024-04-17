NHK to Raise Base Salaries for 1st Time in 23 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, plans to raise the base salaries of its employees for the first time in 23 years.

The public broadcaster and its labor union have agreed on the hike of 1.92 pct on average, or 6,500 yen per month, which will take effect from October, sources have said.

NHK will increase the wages of younger employees especially by large margins in hopes of retaining such workers.

The pay increase will apply to about 5,800 employees not in managerial positions, who account for slightly more than half of the total employees.

Including regular raises, the pay hike will total 3.4 pct on average, or 11,500 yen per month.

