Japan Enacts Revised NTT Law

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan’s parliament, enacted a bill Wednesday to ease restrictions on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. partly to help the group become more competitive on the global stage.

The bill to revise the NTT law was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, with support mainly from the ruling bloc.

The revised law will scrap the telecommunications giant’s obligation to disclose research results, a change seen strengthening its competitiveness.

NTT will also be allowed to allocate less than one-third of the seats in its board of directors to foreign nationals. Currently, it is banned from appointing non-Japanese directors.

The revised law, which passed the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, earlier this month, will enable NTT and its two regional units to change their official corporate names.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]