Saga Town Begins Discussions on N-Waste Disposal Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Genkai, Saga Pref., April 17 (Jiji Press)--The town assembly of Genkai, Saga Prefecture, began deliberations Wednesday on whether to accept a "literature survey" to examine the town's suitability for hosting a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants.

The discussions at the assembly's special committee started after local business groups submitted a petition calling on the southwestern Japan town to accept the survey.

Officials from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, which is in charge of conducting the survey, and other related organizations attended the special committee meeting to give explanations.

If the petition is adopted by the special committee and the full assembly, the Genkai mayor will need to make the final decision on whether to accept the survey.

Some assembly members are in favor of accepting the survey, but Mayor Shintaro Wakiyama has taken a cautious stance on the issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]