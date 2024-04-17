Throw Your Anger Away Along with Paper: Japan Study

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 17 (Jiji Press)--You can calm your anger simply by writing down what caused the feeling on a piece of paper and throwing it away into a trash can or shredding it, a Japanese study has found.

"This is a simple and effective method. I hope it will be used at offices and homes," said Nagoya University professor Nobuyuki Kawai, a member of the team that released the study recently in the British journal Scientific Reports.

In the study, participants were deliberately given low evaluations about their essays to arouse a feeling of anger. They were then asked to write objectively about the situation on a piece of paper.

The participants were divided into three groups to examine changes in their feelings. Of the three, one group disposed of the paper in a trash can, another put it through a shredder and the other kept it in a file on the desk.

The participants gave scores according to the degree of their anger, irritation or similar feelings, ranging from 1 for "not at all" to 6 for "extremely."

