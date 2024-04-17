IMF Exec Conditionally Tolerates Forex Intervention

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Intervention in the currency market may be tolerated when excessive movements of foreign exchange rates are seen, an executive of the International Monetary Fund suggested Tuesday.

"Under disorderly market conditions, there can be circumstances where exchange rate volatility is excessive, where some FX (foreign exchange) intervention could be appropriate," Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, said at a press conference.

The dollar has been advancing against the yen and other major currencies as speculation of an early interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve receded following the recent releases of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic indicators, market sources said.

Against this background, market players have grown wary of possible dollar-selling, yen-buying market intervention by the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan.

Still, Adrian said whether market intervention will be tolerated "depends on the particular circumstances."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]