Welcia Holdings Chief Resigns over Improper Conduct

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese drugstore chain Welcia Holdings Co. said Wednesday that Tadahisa Matsumoto has resigned as its president.

On Tuesday, the company recommended Matsumoto, 65, step down as he was engaged in an inappropriate conduct in his personal life that would damage the company's credibility. Matsumoto submitted his resignation on Wednesday and the company accepted it.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Matsumoto was involved in an extramarital affair and that was the reason for his resignation.

Matsumoto became president of Welcia Holdings in March 2019. He also served as an executive at Japanese retail giant Aeon Co., the parent of the drugstore chain, from March 2023. Aeon dismissed Matsumoto on Wednesday.

Welcia Holdings is in talks with Tsuruha Holdings Inc., an industry peer in which Aeon has a stake, to integrate their operations. Matsumoto's resignation may affect the integration talks, observers said.

