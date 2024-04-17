Top Court Rejects Retrial over 1949 Deadly Train Incident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The Supreme Court has rejected a retrial over the so-called 1949 Mitaka incident, in which an empty train ran out of control and killed six people in Tokyo.

The top court’s second petty bench, presided over by Justice Mamoru Miura, issued the ruling on Monday.

Over the incident, Keisuke Takeuchi, an employee of the Japanese National Railways at the time, was sentenced to death and died of illness in the Tokyo Detention House in 1967 at the age of 45.

In 2011, Takeuchi’s family requested a retrial, which was denied by Tokyo High Court in 2019. An objection to the decision was also turned down in 2022.

According to his sentence, Takeuchi broke into a parked train on the night of July 15, 1949. He fixed the steering handle with paper strings and powered up the train to run out of control, killing six people at Mitaka Station.

