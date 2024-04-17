Govt-Backed JIC’s Tender Offer for JSR Successful

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Government-backed Japan Investment Corp. said Wednesday that its tender offer for Japanese semiconductor materials giant JSR Corp. has been successfully completed.

The offer, which closed on Tuesday, was accepted by 84 pct of JSR’s shareholders in terms of voting rights. JIC will now proceed to acquire all JSR shares to make the company a wholly owned subsidiary.

The value of the acquisition is expected to reach about 904 billion yen, including about 762.4 billion yen for tendered shares.

The acquisition is aimed at increasing Japan’s industrial competitiveness by facilitating the realignment of the semiconductor materials sector.

JSR is expected to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section around the summer. With funding from JIC, JSR hopes to work to raise its corporate value, with a view to industry realignment and without being tied to short-term earnings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]