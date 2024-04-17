Toyota Recalls 135,000 Prius Cars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it is recalling 135,305 units of its Prius hybrid car due to a risk of doors opening during driving.

Three cases of complaints related to the defect have been reported so far, while no accident has been confirmed, according to Toyota’s recall filing with the Japanese transport ministry.

The recall covers cars manufactured between November 2022 and this month. Inadequate waterproofing of rear door parts may lead to water leaks and short circuiting, according to the filing.

On April 4, Toyota halted operations at a production line at its plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, which produced the Prius cars subject to the recall. The automaker will stop accepting orders for the Prius for the time being.

