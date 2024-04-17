Japan Average Pump Price Down for 1st Time in 5 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s average retail price of regular gasoline fell for the first time in five weeks due to boosted subsidies, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The average stood at 174.9 yen per liter as of Monday, down 0.1 yen from a week before.

Crude oil prices rose on growing tensions in the Middle East, but the increase in the government subsidies to oil refiners helped lower the average pump price.

Among Japan’s 47 prefectures, 20 logged average price increases, 22 reported falls, and the remaining five showed prices staying the same. The biggest drop was 1.4 yen logged in Nagasaki.

The subsidies pushed down retail gasoline prices by 28.6 yen.

