Monthly Visitors to Japan Top 3 M. for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The estimated monthly number of foreign visitors to Japan surpassed three million for the first time last month, a Japan National Tourism Organization report showed Wednesday.

The March visitor tally jumped 69.5 pct from a year before to a record 3,081,600, up 11.6 pct from the level in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The surge reflected robust totals for visitors from South Korea and Taiwan, as well as sharp increases in visitors from the United States and the Philippines compared with the prepandemic period.

According to the estimate, 663,100 visitors came from South Korea, the largest group by country or region of origin, followed by 484,400 from Taiwan.

The number of visitors from mainland China came to 452,400, rebounding to about 65 pct of the prepandemic level. The pace of recovery slowed from February, when China celebrated the Lunar New Year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]