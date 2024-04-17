Kishida, Yoon Vow to Deepen Japan-U.S.-S. Korea Coordination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday agreed to deepen coordination among both countries and the United States.

In a call with Yoon, Kishida said he and U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that Japan, the United States and South Korea will strengthen relations in a White House summit on April 10.

"I made the call to share the results of my U.S. trip," Kishida told reporters, adding that he and Yoon "agreed to communicate closely, including at the leaders' level."

Tokyo and Seoul apparently thought that Kishida and Yoon need to confirm that the two countries remain committed to improving ties in order to dispel the view that South Korean ruling party's defeat in last week's election will adversely affect relations between Japan and South Korea.

Kishida and Yoon also agreed to work together to address threats from North Korea, which is believed to launch a reconnaissance satellite soon.

