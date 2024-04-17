Motegi Faction to Withdraw Registration as Political Organization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese ruling party faction led by senior lawmaker Toshimitsu Motegi decided Wednesday to withdraw its registration as a political organization amid a strong public backlash over a high-profile political funds scandal involving the party.

Motegi, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, told members of the faction that it will continue as a policy group, instead of as a political organization.

The decision means that the Motegi group will no longer be able to solicit political funds as a faction.

"We'll transform into a new policy group," Motegi told reporters. "I'd like to treasure this gathering and the sense of togetherness we have."

The decision came after the Motegi faction saw its number of members fall to 44 from 53 as LDP factions came under public criticism over the scandal in which many party lawmakers failed to report funds funneled by factions.

