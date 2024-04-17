Toshiba Mulls Cutting Thousands of Jobs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. is considering cutting several thousand jobs in Japan as it seeks to reduce costs and improve its profit structure, it was learned Wednesday.

To accelerate its management rehabilitation, the Japanese electronics and machinery maker plans to focus resources on its infrastructure and digital operations, both of which are expected to grow.

The company plans to include rehabilitation measures in a medium-term management plan to be released in May. In addition to job cuts, it is considering mergers for energy, infrastructure, semiconductor and other subsidiaries. It is also looking at selling unprofitable operations.

Toshiba currently employs about 67,000 people in Japan. It will select divisions for job cuts, such as those that become redundant when the parent company absorbs subsidiaries. The company is expected to begin talks with its labor union soon.

Toshiba fell into a management crisis due to an accounting scandal and the collapse of its U.S. nuclear plant subsidiary with huge losses since 2015. It has since been mired in management turmoil for a long time, including disputes with foreign investment funds that became its new shareholders.

