TEPCO to Start FY 2024 Fukushima Water Release on Fri.

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that it will start on Friday the first round in fiscal 2024 of the release of treated water containing radioactive tritium from the crippled Fukushima No.1 nuclear plant into the sea.

TEPCO plans to complete the upcoming round of the water release by May 7.

The water release began in August 2023, and a total of about 31,200 tons of the treated water was released in four rounds in fiscal 2023, which ended in March.

In fiscal 2024, TEPCO plans to discharge a total of 54,600 tons in seven rounds.

Monitoring by TEPCO and the government has so far shown that tritium levels in seawater and fishery products are well below the government-set standards.

