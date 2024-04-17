Japan Govt to Survey Creative Sector Trade Practices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it plans to survey trade practices in the creative sector to consider devising guidelines for appropriate contracts.

The move is designed to improve the working environment for creators of anime, video games and other content as the government seeks to promote the growth and overseas expansion of the creative sector in which Japan is strong.

The government will first focus on the production of music and broadcast programs. It plans to complete a survey of the area by the end of the year in collaboration with the Fair Trade Commission.

The government said the source of the creative industry's competitiveness lies with creators.

It noted a need to resolve examples of talent agencies using their advantageous position to conclude contracts with creators that violate the antimonopoly law, and of creators being put at a disadvantage in terms of pay.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]