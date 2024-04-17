Itochu Side to Acquire Embattled Bigmotor for 60 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. and investment fund J-Will Partners plan to acquire embattled used car dealer Bigmotor Co. for 60 billion yen, it was learned Wednesday.

After the purchase, Bigmotor’s main operations are expected to be moved to a new company owned by Itochu, J-Will Partners and Itochu subsidiary Itochu Enex Co.

The used car dealer’s outlets and employees are also expected to be transferred to the new firm. Its founding family will not be involved in the new firm’s management.

While the new company will seek to rebuild the used car business, possibly without using Bigmotor in its name, the existing company will focus on dealing with a series of scandals, including false insurance claims.

Bigmotor was found to have inflated insurance claims by deliberately damaging vehicles it accepted for repairs.

