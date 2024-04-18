INTERVIEW: IMF Official Urges Japan to Pursue Fiscal Consolidation

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, April 18 (Jiji Press)--An International Monetary Fund economist has urged Japan to start the process of fiscal consolidation as the normalization of its monetary policy is underway.

In Japan, "economic activity is running close to potential," Vitor Gaspar, director of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, said in a recent interview.

The country's monetary policy is also "becoming more normal," with its inflation largely in line with the Bank of Japan's 2 pct inflation target, Gaspar said. As part of its monetary policy normalization, the BOJ scrapped its negative interest rate policy last month.

"From that viewpoint, it also makes sense to think about what kind of fiscal policy Japan should pursue so as to build the foundations for market confidence and macroeconomic stability," Gaspar said.

