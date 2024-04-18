Strong Quake Jolts Western Japan's Ehime, Kochi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.4 struck a swath of western Japan, mainly Ehime and Kochi prefectures, Wednesday night.

The quake occurred at around 11:14 p.m., measuring lower 6, the third-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, in the Ehime town of Ainan and the Kochi city of Sukumo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said that the quake is unlikely to trigger a tsunami.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 50 kilometers in the Bungo Channel, which separates the main Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.

A woman in Ainan in her 70s was taken to hospital after collapsing, according to a local fire department.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]