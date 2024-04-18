Japan Lower House Panel OKs Bill on Tackling Low Birthrate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--A House of Representatives special committee on Thursday approved a bill aimed at boosting measures to tackle Japan's declining birthrate.

The bill is designed to expand child-rearing allowances, while calling for introducing a system to collect new fees on top of public medical insurance premiums to secure funds for enhanced measures to combat the low birthrate.

The Children and Families Agency estimates that the average monthly fees will be 450 yen per person in fiscal 2028. Actual payments will differ depending on the types of insurance programs and annual income.

The bill is expected to clear the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, as early as Friday.

The government will start collecting the fees in fiscal 2026 and gradually increase the amounts through fiscal 2028.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]