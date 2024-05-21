Studio Ghibli Awarded Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese anime powerhouse Studio Ghibli Inc., known for its films by director Hayao Miyazaki including "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro," on Monday received an Honorary Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for its long-term achievements.

Studio Ghibli became the first institution to be awarded the Honorary Palme d'Or, which had been given to actors and other individuals.

Director Goro Miyazaki, the oldest son of Hayao Miyazaki, attended the award ceremony as a representative of the studio.

"This is an honor owed to all those who have loved our films, too," Goro said, receiving the trophy on the stage. "I'd like to thank all Ghibli fans." The audience gave him a big round of applause after his speech.

The organizer of the film festival said that Ghibli "has unleashed a fresh wind on animated films over the past four decades" since its establishment in 1985.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]