Honda Faces Expanded Phantom Braking Probe in U.S.

New York, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it has launched a fresh investigation into the phantom braking issues targeting some 3 million vehicles made by Japan’s Honda Motor Co.

The NHTSA stepped up its probe into Honda vehicles equipped with an emergency automatic braking system after receiving over 2,800 customer complaints about unexpected braking and nearly 50 reports on accidents.

The latest investigation covers the CR-V SUV model manufactured between 2017 and 2022 and its hybrid version produced between 2020 and 2022, as well as 2018-2022 Accord sedans including hybrids.

Since February 2022, the traffic safety authority has conducted a preliminary investigation into around 1.7 million Honda vehicles with the driver assistance feature.

In addition to expanding the scope, the NHTSA upgraded the probe.

