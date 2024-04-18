G-7 Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven major democracies Wednesday reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine amid its war with invading Russia.

"We remain committed to implementing and enforcing further financial and economic sanctions" against Russia, the top G-7 finance and monetary officials said in a statement released after their meeting in Washington. "We are united in our condemnation of this war and call on Russia to immediately end it," the statement said.

From Japan, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attended the meeting. Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko also participated in the talks.

At a time when the yen, the won and the currencies of many developing and emerging countries are falling sharply against the dollar, the officials reconfirmed the G-7 commitment of May 2017 that "excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability."

"The G-7 commitment to policy responses was reaffirmed based on Japan's stance," Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda told reporters after the meeting.

