Japan Eyes AT Licenses for Trucks, Buses

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency plans to introduce driver’s licenses for large automatic transmission, or AT, vehicles, including trucks and buses, in fiscal 2026 or later, it was learned Thursday.

To introduce such licenses, the NPA on the day released a draft revision to the ordinance for the enforcement of the road traffic law.

The move comes in response to the spread of AT vehicles and the so-called 2024 problem of driver shortage due to new overtime rules for drivers.

Currently, there are only manual transmission, or MT, licenses for large vehicles, which some people are hesitant to obtain due to the difficulty of driving MT vehicles, compared with AT vehicles.

The training time required for AT licenses will be shorter than for MT licenses.

