Tokyo-Area Condo Price Hits Record High for 3rd Year

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures hit a record high for the third consecutive year in fiscal 2023, which ended last month, the Real Estate Economic Institute said Thursday.

The average condo price climbed 9.5 pct from the previous year to 75.66 million yen due to successive launches of high-priced condos and rising construction costs, the real estate research firm said.

In central Tokyo’s 23 wards, the average condo price rose 5.7 pct to 104.64 million yen, topping 100 million yen for the first time on a fiscal year basis. Ultraluxury condos for the wealthy sold well, such as Mita Garden Hills in Minato ward, which were priced at a maximum of 4.5 billion yen.

Tadashi Matsuda, a researcher at the institute, said condo prices are expected to remain on a moderate upward trend in fiscal 2024.

“High-priced condos remain popular and there is no reason for prices to decline,” Matsuda said. There has been a limited impact from the Bank of Japan’s decision last month to end its negative interest rate policy, he said.

