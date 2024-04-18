Oracle to Spend Over 8 B. Dollars in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Oracle Corp. plans to invest more than 8 billion dollars in Japan over the next decade to meet growing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure, its Japan unit said Thursday.

The U.S. technology company will significantly expand its operations in Japan to help customers such as businesses and local governments address digital sovereignty requirements, Oracle Corp. Japan said.

The planned spending is "our minimum investment" and may grow further amid "massive demand" from Japanese companies, Oracle CEO Safra Catz told a news conference in Tokyo.

Oracle's announcement comes as demand for data centers that process vast amounts of information is expanding in Japan amid the growing use of generative AI.

Earlier this month, Microsoft Corp. announced a plan to invest 2.9 billion dollars in Japan over the next two years to boost its cloud computing infrastructure such as data centers.

