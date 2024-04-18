Kishida Denies SDF May Come under U.S. Command

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday dismissed concerns that the country's Self-Defense Forces may come under the command and control of the U.S. military.

"It is the United States' and Japan's common understanding that the SDF and the U.S. military act under their respective chains of command," he told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The remarks came after Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to strengthen coordination over command and control between the SDF and U.S. forces during last week's summit at the White House.

"The prime minister will command and oversee the SDF as the commander-in-chief, whether it be in peacetime or in conflicts," Kishida said.

Kishida said his agreement with Biden to establish a consultative body on the joint development and production of defense equipment does not mean that Japan is considering transferring such equipment to third countries.

