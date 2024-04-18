Sapporo Court Rejects Ainu Claim on Salmon Catching Right

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Sapporo District Court on Thursday rejected a claim by a group of Ainu indigenous people in the town of Urahoro in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, that they have an "indigenous right" to catch salmon in local rivers.

The group, Raporo Ainu Nation, demanded that the Japanese and Hokkaido governments confirm their right to catch salmon around the mouth of the Urahorotokachi River in the town.

According to the ruling and other sources, the fishery resources protection law bans salmon catching in rivers in principle. But the Ainu people can obtain permission to catch a certain amount of salmon for the purpose of maintaining their culture, including traditional rituals.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs argued that they have the right to catch salmon even without permission because most of them are descendants of Ainu people living near the Urahorotokachi River and have inherited from their ancestors the right to catch salmon to live in the area.

However, presiding judge Takuro Nakano said that since rivers are public property, it is difficult to recognize that a particular group has the right to exclusively operate a fishery as its own property right, even if it is limited to a certain area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]