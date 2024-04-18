Crown Prince Akishino Visits Farmer in Quake-Hit Ishikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Anamizu, Ishikawa Pref., April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino on Thursday visited a farmer in Anamizu, a town in the central prefecture of Ishikawa that was hard hit by a magnitude-7.6 earthquake on New Year’s Day.

It marked the Crown Prince’s second trip to the prefecture since the quake, following his visit to a hospital in Kanazawa, the prefectural capital.

The Crown Prince expressed concerns after he was briefed on damage from the quake by 69-year-old Anamizu farmer Tadao Maeda.

Crown Prince Akishino expressed his sympathies after Maeda said the temblor claimed the life of his father-in-law in the Ishikawa city of Wajima.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]