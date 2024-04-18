Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel Respond to Biden Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. released a joint statement Thursday in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's speech opposing the Japanese company's acquisition of the U.S. company.

"The partnership between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel is the right combination to ensure that U.S. Steel remains an iconic American company for generations to come," the two companies stressed.

In his speech on Wednesday, Biden said that U.S. Steel should remain an American company.

"U.S. Steel will remain an American company and its headquarters will stay in Pittsburgh, its iconic name will be unchanged, and its products will remain mined, melted and made in America," the statement said.

It noted that the acquisition will allow U.S. Steel to receive 1.4 billion dollars in capital from Nippon Steel and access to the Japanese company's technologies.

