Japan Foreign Minister Vows Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Thursday that her country's support for Ukraine will not waver amid Russia's invasion.

They held talks on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting on the Italian resort island of Capri.

Kamikawa said the situation in Ukraine was a major issue during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the United States last week and will also be a key topic at the G-7 meeting.

Kuleba expressed gratitude for Japan's support, saying he hopes to discuss cooperation with the Asian country, including at the G-7 meeting.

The two ministers agreed to continue to work closely together.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]